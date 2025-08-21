Dunkin’ Rolls Out Fall Menu with New Cereal-Themed Drink

Dunkin' has released its 2025 fall menu across the country. The highlight is a new Cereal N' Milk Latte, along with other fall favorites making a comeback.

The creative drink blends espresso with cereal milk flavoring. Customers can enjoy it hot or cold. For superfans, special Dunkin' merch will be available on DunkinGear.com soon.

Eight new items are joining the food menu: tasty Maple Sugar Bacon creations, spicy Chipotle Loaded Hash Browns, and a crispy Braided Apple Pie. Those with a sweet tooth can try the new Kreme Delight Donut, featuring vanilla buttercream topped with chocolate.

The usual pumpkin favorites are back again. The popular Pumpkin Spice Latte makes its return, along with Pumpkin Cake Donuts. They're adding a new Iced Pumpkin Loaf, which pairs pumpkin-vanilla cake with rich cream cheese frosting.

People looking to save can grab the $6 Meal Deal for a limited time. You get a bacon, egg and cheese sandwich, hash browns, and a medium coffee - but specialty drinks and premium sandwiches aren't included.

Singer Sabrina Carpenter is sticking with Dunkin' to launch the Mixed Berry Daydream Refresher, following up on her earlier Strawberry Daydream hit.

This year's August 20 release comes eight days earlier than last year. It fits with how they've been launching fall items in mid-August since 2021.