Foreigner Set to Mark 50th Anniversary with Special Ellis Island Show Featuring Lou Gramm

Rock giants Foreigner will play at Ellis Island on September 6. Just 250 fans will get the chance to witness original vocalist Lou Gramm join the band for a one-time documentary shoot.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members will blast through classics like "Hot Blooded," "Juke Box Hero," and "I Want to Know What Love Is," their team confirmed to Blabbermouth.

Kelly Hansen ends his run as lead singer in October 2025 and will be replaced by Luis Maldonado.

Foreigner sold a total of eighty million albums worldwide. They also have ten multi-platinum records and sixteen hits in the Top 30. The interest in the band is still fresh, with streams hitting 15 million plays each week.

Fans will also get a remastered version of the band's album, 4, with five previously unreleased tracks, as well as live recordings from the early 1980s.

"I want to help fly the flag for the band — the original band, and the current band right now, in these waning moments and moments when we're getting so much attention for what we've accomplished over the years," Gramm shared.