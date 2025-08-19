ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Whole Foods, Homesense To Lead $50M Sarasota Square Makeover

A $50 million transformation will soon replace the aging Sarasota Square Mall. The site will blend shops with living spaces, anchored by Whole Foods and Homesense stores. By 2026, the area will house…

Rebecca Allen
The Whole Foods logo is displayed in front of a store
Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

A $50 million transformation will soon replace the aging Sarasota Square Mall. The site will blend shops with living spaces, anchored by Whole Foods and Homesense stores. By 2026, the area will house 1,200 new apartments alongside 300,000 square feet of retail space.

At 8249 S. Tamiami Trail, builders have filed permits for a new commercial structure. Plans show a 32-foot-tall building spanning 75,000 square feet, with construction costs set at $8.4 million. County officials received these documents on Aug. 15, 2025.

The building's layout puts Whole Foods in a 35,828-square-foot section at one end, while Homesense takes 24,214 square feet at the other. Smaller shops will fill the middle spaces. Restaurants will take up areas between 3,000 and 7,500 square feet, while other stores will range from 3,000 to 12,000 square feet.

When finished, the mall will cover 585,822 square feet. Two major stores remain in place — Costco occupies 155,521 square feet, while J.C. Penney retains its 130,857-square-foot location. A new medical building will add 36,000 square feet to the existing space.

Illinois firm Torburn Partners owns most of the site. They spent $19 million in 2021 for the main building, then added the J.C. Penney space for $18 million in 2024.

sarasotaShopping
Rebecca AllenWriter
Related Stories
5 Must-Try Foods At Bier Fest At Busch Gardens
Local News5 Must-Try Foods At Bier Fest At Busch GardensMarija
Blue and red light siren flasher on top of police car. Flashing lights of police car, stopping the offender, traffic rules violation
Local NewsFlorida’s New ‘Super Speeder’ Law Results in Motorcyclist Caught Going 140 MPHRebecca Allen
sea turtle released back into the wild
Local NewsSanibel’s New Harkey Sea Turtle Complex Breaks Ground, Boosting Wildlife ProtectionRebecca Allen
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect