Olive Garden Brings Back $13.99 All-You-Can-Eat Pasta Deal with New Spicy Sauce Option

Starting August 25, 2025, Olive Garden's endless pasta deal is back at $13.99. The price covers unlimited pasta, soup or salad, and their signature breadsticks - staying the same for four years straight.

Members of the chain's eClub get first dibs, which started yesterday, on August 18. Customers can pick from 96 different pasta and sauce combinations during the three-month special.

A spicy new three-meat sauce turns up the heat by blending chili flakes, cherry peppers, red wine, and pepperoni. It's the first new sauce added to their unlimited pasta lineup in years.

Previous records show diners loved the classic Fettuccine Alfredo and Spaghetti with Meatballs. These fan favorites are still part of the special menu.

The deal runs through November 16, 2025. Previous pasta promotions helped the chain perform much better than industry standards.

Even with restaurants getting hit by higher costs, they've kept the price the same. This matches their strategy to attract customers back after COVID-19 hurt business.

Since earlier promotions sold out too quickly, the chain now offers early access to members. The longer timeframe helps more people join in while keeping tables full.

Menu updates reflect what diners want most. Their take on Italian food - which helped them grow huge in past decades - comes through in the mix-and-match options.