Florida’s New ‘Super Speeder’ Law Results in Motorcyclist Caught Going 140 MPH

At speeds nearly triple the limit, a wild chase on Lee Boulevard ended with officers stopping a 25-year-old rider. Michael Paulino raced through Lehigh Acres at 140 mph on Aug. 16, 2025, marking one of the first major arrests under Florida's strict new speed rules.

The chase unfolded where posted limits vary between 35 and 55 mph. Adding to his troubles, Paulino lacked proper licensing for the bike he pushed to such dangerous speeds.

Since July 1, 2025, state law demands immediate arrest for anyone exceeding speed limits by 50 mph or over 100 mph in any location.

"I'd love to know what their reason is when they drive like this," said Frieda Sarubbi, a nearby resident, to Gulf Coast News. "What are you doing? Do you not understand that it's unsafe? You're going to hurt yourself and obviously other people as well."

The crackdown has snared multiple offenders this month alone. State troopers arrested Jose Prieto Cespedes racing at 100 mph on Alligator Alley on Aug. 3, 2025. Within a week, three more drivers found themselves in cuffs for breaking the law.