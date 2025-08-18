Massive John Lennon and Yoko Ono Box Set: 123 Tracks and Documentary Release

A groundbreaking, comprehensive, 123-track John Lennon and Yoko Ono set will hit stores on October 10. Capitol Records will reveal 90 fresh recordings from their protest period. It lasted from 1969 to 1972, and it included activism and peace efforts from John and Yoko.

Power to the People (Super Deluxe Edition) spans nine CDs and three Blu-ray discs. Their son, Sean Ono Lennon, produced this snapshot of his parents' 1971 New York life and anti-war stance. The collection captures the One to One shows at Madison Square Garden in August 1972. These were John's final full concerts after the Beatles split. In 1972, Lennon said that the Madison Square Garden gig was the music he most enjoyed playing. This box set includes 92 bonus tracks as well.

Both shows from that day made it into the set. The benefit raised $1.5 million for kids with disabilities. Sound wizards Paul Hicks and Sam Gannon breathed new life into these historic tapes.

"I was completely floored putting this collection together and getting to remix the concerts and hearing all the unreleased material from my parents' archive for the first time," Sean Ono Lennon said, according to Rolling Stone. A wild jam with Frank Zappa and the Mothers of Invention from the Fillmore East shines bright. Unknown tracks from a Phil Ochs show and 33 raw acoustic cuts from the St. Regis Hotel sessions emerge, as well.