Southwest Florida Waterfront Still Struggling With Hurricane Ian Recovery 3 Years Later

Parts of Southwest Florida's coast remain damaged and hazardous three years after Hurricane Ian struck. Broken docks and floating wreckage create risks for anyone on the water.

Floating wreckage makes water travel perilous. Submerged trees, loose posts, and splintered dock parts threaten boats. "You see all sorts of stuff floating around out there," said Cape Coral boater Kenny Lohr, according to Gulf Coast News. "After any named storm, you want to check for debris. If you're up on a plane, you can put a hole right in the bottom of your hull."

Public areas like the Punta Rassa boat ramp get fixed while private docks sit broken. Missing boat covers and wrecked structures dot the waterfront.

At the Sanibel Harbour Marriott, the dock shows scars from Ian, Helene, and Milton. Ongoing repairs point to widespread safety concerns.

The wait for fixes worries marine builders. "You see a dock out there in disrepair long enough, you start to become concerned about navigational hazards," said Jimmy Williamson of Williamson Bros Inc. "Those pilings are in 20 feet of water, and they're not framed up yet, so you have the pilings moving like that."

Builders suggest ways to shield docks from storms by securing boat lifts to posts and building gaps between boards for surge water. "The best measure to take before the storm is to secure the boat lift to the pilings," Williamson said. "When you're building your dock, you want to gap the deck boards sufficiently for relief of the water pressure during the storm surge."