ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Scorpions Celebrate 60th Anniversary With Album, Vegas Shows Kicking Off Today

Scorpions started a five-night run at Planet Hollywood yesterday. The shows mark the start of their 60th year, which brings new music and teaching projects. On September 26, they’ll put…

Laura Adkins
(L-R) Rudolf Schenker, Klaus Meine, and Matthias Jabs of the band Scorpions perform at the Brandenburg Gate on December 31, 2023 in Berlin, Germany.
Adam Berry / Stringer via Getty Images

Scorpions started a five-night run at Planet Hollywood yesterday. The shows mark the start of their 60th year, which brings new music and teaching projects.

On September 26, they'll put out From The First Sting. This mix of Scorpions hits adds two fresh songs to their stack. British violin star Vanessa Mae joins in on a new version of "Still Loving You," and "This Is My Song" makes its first appearance. This record is available in vinyl or CD, and it highlights the Scorpions' musical evolution and influence.

The band's top members now teach music online. Klaus Meine, Rudolf Schenker, and Matthias Jabs share tips about making records and their creative process. Students learn what it takes to work in music, and the artists talk about their live performances and studio techniques to educate and motivate others. BraveWords wrote, "The Scorpions demonstrate how music connects people."

Shows run August 16, 19, 21, and 23 at PH Live. Buckcherry opens each night. The dates shifted from February after drummer Mikkey Dee fought off a blood problem.

In Germany on July 5, the band played a big show at Hanover Stadium Arena. Fans can buy this concert as Coming Home Live on vinyl or CD starting on November 14.

With more than 120 million albums sold, Scorpions keep making hits. Their newest work, Rock Believer, came out in 2022. They made it at Peppermint Park Studios in Hannover, then finished up at Berlin's Hansa Studios.

From The First Sting comes in different packages. European fans get a fancy version with two records, two CDs, and a big picture book. American buyers can choose between double vinyl or a single CD.

Matthias JabsScorpions
Laura AdkinsWriter
Related Stories
Robert Plant on Why He Turned Down Performing at Back To The Beginning
MusicRobert Plant on Why He Turned Down Performing at Back To The BeginningErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Priscilla Presley celebrates backstage with her daughter Lisa Marie Presley after Lisa Marie's performance at 3rd & Lindsley during the 14th Annual Americana Music Festival & Conference on September 20, 2013 in Nashville, United States.
MusicPriscilla Presley: Details on Lawsuit Against Her About Lisa Marie’s DeathErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Guitarist Barry Stock of Three Days Grace performs as the band opens for Five Finger Death Punch's kickoff of its fall 2019 tour at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on November 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
MusicThree Days Grace Guitarist Barry Stock Opens Up About Life-Saving Heart Attack Story to Help OthersDan Teodorescu
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect