Scorpions Celebrate 60th Anniversary With Album, Vegas Shows Kicking Off Today

Scorpions started a five-night run at Planet Hollywood yesterday. The shows mark the start of their 60th year, which brings new music and teaching projects.

On September 26, they'll put out From The First Sting. This mix of Scorpions hits adds two fresh songs to their stack. British violin star Vanessa Mae joins in on a new version of "Still Loving You," and "This Is My Song" makes its first appearance. This record is available in vinyl or CD, and it highlights the Scorpions' musical evolution and influence.

The band's top members now teach music online. Klaus Meine, Rudolf Schenker, and Matthias Jabs share tips about making records and their creative process. Students learn what it takes to work in music, and the artists talk about their live performances and studio techniques to educate and motivate others. BraveWords wrote, "The Scorpions demonstrate how music connects people."

Shows run August 16, 19, 21, and 23 at PH Live. Buckcherry opens each night. The dates shifted from February after drummer Mikkey Dee fought off a blood problem.

In Germany on July 5, the band played a big show at Hanover Stadium Arena. Fans can buy this concert as Coming Home Live on vinyl or CD starting on November 14.

With more than 120 million albums sold, Scorpions keep making hits. Their newest work, Rock Believer, came out in 2022. They made it at Peppermint Park Studios in Hannover, then finished up at Berlin's Hansa Studios.