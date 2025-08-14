ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Naples Gets $91.4M To Build Two High-End Housing Projects in America’s No. 1 City

Rebecca Allen
Naples coastal neighborhoods aerial drone photo
Getty Royalty Free

A major funding deal worth $91.4 million will bring two new living spaces to Naples, Florida — Vintana at Vanderbilt, with 150 units, and The Karlyn, built for residents aged 55-plus with 159 units.

Kayne Anderson will finance $78.9 million, while SteepRock Capital added $12.5 million as backup funding. 

"The financing package demonstrates that lenders remain eager to aggressively pursue Florida multifamily projects when strong sponsorship is combined with a compelling submarket story," said Gary Sefcik, based in MMCC's Manhattan office, according to Business Wire.

Vintana is located at Vanderbilt at 3375 Vanderbilt Beach Road, sitting near the Ritz-Carlton's green fairways. The Karlyn is located at 7576 Immokalee Road. Both spots put residents close to sandy shores and Gulf waters.

As the top-rated city in the U.S., Naples has strict zoning regulations, which add to the limited availability of multifamily sites. 

Each building will have high-end finishes, with work expected to be completed on both properties by 2027.

HousingNaples
Rebecca AllenWriter
