Ex-Grateful Dead Keyboardist Tom Constanten Sets Up Medical Fundraiser

Tom Constanten, also called T.C., played keys for the Grateful Dead, and now he needs help with medical costs. The 81-year-old musician started a GoFundMe with Greg Martens after stopping his tours in 2024. Each treatment hits him with a $250 copay, and cuts to Medicaid could be substantial over the next decade.

"Unlike some of my friends and acquaintances, my participation in the Sixties parties didn't bring me an abundance of wealth and fame," wrote Martens on the fundraising page. "Well... maybe a couple of dollops of fame, but wealth was scarce."

Support flowed in steadily. By August 12, donors had pitched in 30% of the needed amount. Next week marks the start of Constanten's radiation treatments, plus a string of costly scans and tests.

His time with the Dead ran from 1968 to 1970. The first show was in Athens, Ohio, at Memorial Auditorium on November 23, 1968. Constanten left his mark on three albums: Anthem of the Sun, Aoxomoxoa, and Live Dead.

He stepped in when Ron "Pigpen" McKernan got sick. The final curtain fell in New Orleans on January 31, 1970. That night sparked the classic, "Truckin." It was a fitting end to his run with the band. In 1994, Constanten became part of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Post-Dead, he kept the music alive with Jefferson Starship, Dose Hermanos, Terrapin Flyers, and Jazz Is Dead.