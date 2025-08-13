Lee County Schools Ban Student Phone Use During School Day

Starting this past Monday, Lee County School District rolled out new rules on phones in class. Students must now turn off their devices and stash them away until the final bell rings.

"Students are 100% focused. They are fully engaged in lessons, and they're focusing on the content and the material that we need to be focusing on," said Mickie Shaw, a Gateway High School teacher, according to WINK News.

After getting board approval in April 2025, the plan took effect. Gateway High had already tested this method for five years, paving the way for wider use.

"We were very fortunate in being able to set the expectation of no cellphones during the instructional day since we opened our doors," said April Thompson, Gateway High School Assistant Principal, per Gulf Coast News.

Breaking the rules comes with clear consequences. First-time offenders lose their phones temporarily. After three violations, parents must pick up the devices in person.

At Gateway High, students noticed positive changes from cutting back on screens. "For someone who likes to doom scroll on TikTok, it helps us lock in on our school work," said student Maley Joseph.

The change won support from parents too. "Teachers have a hard enough time keeping the focus of kids," said parent Shannan Santiago. "Do more face-to-face and talk to your friends at lunch instead of being on the phone."