Florida Python Challenge Breaks Record with 294 Snakes Caught

In an impressive show of python hunting skills, participants caught 294 Burmese pythons from South Florida's wilderness during the 10-day Python Challenge. The competition drew 934 people from 30 states and Canada, breaking previous records.

Python hunting champion Taylor Stanberry won the $10,000 prize by catching an amazing 60 pythons - the most ever caught by one person in the event's history. Close behind, experienced hunter Donna Kalil took second place with 56 catches.

Adding Everglades National Park as a hunting area made a big difference. Officials opened this area to help protect local wildlife from the pythons.

"Over 1,400 pythons have been removed in all Python Challenge events to date, with over 16,000 removed by contractors since 2017," said FWC Chairman Rodney Barreto to flpythonchallenge.org.

Several winners emerged in different categories. First-time competitor Michael Marousky caught a huge 15-foot, 11-inch python. Newcomer Krista Hoekstra did well with 14 catches.

Military members also showed strong results. U.S. Army member John Southworth caught five pythons, while U.S. Air Force member Jonathan Miller caught an 11-foot, 2-inch snake.

Through organized hunts and ongoing work since 2000, state groups have removed more than 23,000 pythons. But thousands more still roam Florida's wild areas.

People who spot pythons can report them through the Invasive Species Hotline or IveGot1.org. With the right permits, hunters can catch pythons all year on 32 state properties.

The event succeeded thanks to key supporters. Three main sponsors - Inversa, Rotary Clubs of Florida, and private donors - each gave $10,000.