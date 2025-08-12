Godsmack Puts Out Two Vinyl Versions of ‘1000HP’ Album With Extra Songs

Universal Music released fresh vinyl pressings of Godsmack's 1000HP on August 8. It includes two bonus tracks and comes with unique artwork.

While the black vinyl adheres to the classic U.S. cover and features 10 remastered cuts, its colored counterpart includes "Inside Yourself" and "Life Is Good" on a special 7-inch disc. This marks the first vinyl appearance of "Life Is Good."

"Pushing their boundaries...with 1000HP, Godsmack offer up a few new sounds, while at the same time remaining firmly resolute in their musical mission," Revolver magazine mentioned in their review, as reported by Antimusic.

Back in 2014, the record shot to number three on Billboard's Top 200. Producer Dave Fortman mixed the tracks, which spawned hits like "1000hp," "Something Different," and "What's Next."

Fans outside the U.S. might spot familiar artwork on the colored version, as its international cover art is now available stateside. Both records are up for grabs on the band's site. This follows the March reissue of The Oracle.

The band was formed in Boston in 1992. It includes Sully Erna on vocals and guitar, Robbie Merrill on bass, Tony Rombola on lead guitar, and Shannon Larkin on drums.