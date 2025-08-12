Brightwater Lagoon Plans Dunk Tank Event To Help Children’s Advocacy Center

Brightwater Lagoon will host a dunk tank battle on Aug. 24. The four-hour event starts at 11 a.m., with all funds going to the Children's Advocacy Center of Southwest Florida.

Entry to the Dunk Tank Battle is included with admission. A $5 or $10 donation gets you three throws at the target. General Manager Jimmy Cruz will take the plunge, along with three other staff members who've stepped up for the cause.

"We are so excited to partner with Children's Advocacy Center for our first dunk tank battle at Brightwater Lagoon," said Cruz, according to Priority Marketing. "This is the perfect event to combine fun and a little friendly competition, all while supporting a good cause."

The funds will make a real difference. Kids who've faced tough times will get care and support services through the center's programs. It's a chance to turn splashes into smiles for local families in need.

"Community partnerships like this make it possible for us to provide healing services and a path forward for children and families who need us most," said Kaleigh Lawrence, chief development officer at the advocacy center.