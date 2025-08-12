$7.2M Lehigh Acres Shopping Center Gets Underway on 36-Acre Plot

Construction has kicked off at 5600 Lee Blvd., where Fort Myers meets Lehigh Acres. The new Stonewood shopping hub will spread across 36 acres, with three businesses already staking their claim in the $7.2 million venture.

The site will house 14 retail spots in Lehigh Acres, where 140,000 people live. Already confirmed tenants include Suncoast Credit Union, Culver's, and a 20,000-square-foot Goodwill.

"It's just shuffling through and making sure we're carrying the right tenant mix, to bring just the right services and the right value to the community," said Ty Hensley, senior advisor with Trinity Commercial Group, according to Gulfshore Business.

Workers are putting in three new roads. Thoroughbred Drive will run north, Anselm Way will get traffic lights at Lee Boulevard, while Hialeah Avenue cuts along the east. Two ponds will catch rain runoff.

More shops might join soon. Trinity Commercial Group wants to add a big coffee chain, a sit-down place to eat, and dental care. Some spots could merge to fit a grocery store.

By November 2024, the streets and ground prep will wrap up. Al Quattrone's team handled running sewer lines under power cables from Buckingham Road.