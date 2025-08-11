ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Squatters Found Living in Empty Fort Myers Beach Theater as City Plans Entertainment Hub Development

Rebecca Allen
Officials found squatters on the second floor of the vacant Fort Myers Beach theater this week. The building, set for transformation into an entertainment venue, had stood empty since its closure.

Steve Boge, who owns the site, said intruders got in through a broken door. "The building was secured the same day. We put a lock on the one door that had been broken. It's secure now," he said per Gulf Coast News.

While trash littered the space, the structure has stayed intact. The site sits idle as plans move forward for its next chapter as an entertainment hub.

Construction is expected to begin within three to four months after permit approval. "We want to be good neighbors. This project is meant to bring something positive back to the island," Boge said.

Cherie Smith, who lives nearby, shared split views on the switch. "I'm just really disappointed to see our movie theater go, because that was a big community gathering spot. I'm hoping that the new owners will live up to what they say that they're going to work with us to keep the noise down."

The break-in points to wider concerns about empty buildings in the area. A house sits open across the street without boards on its windows. "If there's a roof and it's open, someone will find their way in," Smith pointed out.

The town has yet to address questions about empty building security or its response to the latest incident.

Rebecca AllenWriter
