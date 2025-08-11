Mango Rita’s Takes Over Buddha Live’s Concert Schedule in Fort Myers

Mango Rita's Rhythm House now fills the void left behind by Buddha Live, with room for 350 music fans.

"So far, we've added about 30 shows, and we're booking more as we speak," said Jason Ingream, according to Gulf Shore Business. "We just have a great opportunity here that was handed to us from the Buddha. And hopefully we live up to that."

The fall lineup includes '90s giants like Nirvana and Alice in Chains, plus newer bands Limp Bizkit and Foo Fighters.

When news broke about Buddha Live's end, Ingream moved quickly. Within days, they moved sound and light gear to the new location. Working around the clock, staff put in 20-hour days to build a new stage and set up equipment.

Music fans can buy tickets through Eventbrite or at the entrance, unless shows sell out. The kitchen serves up casual fare, like burgers, sandwiches, and pizzas. Prices range from $10 to $20.