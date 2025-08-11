ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Mango Rita’s Takes Over Buddha Live’s Concert Schedule in Fort Myers

Mango Rita’s Rhythm House now fills the void left behind by Buddha Live, with room for 350 music fans. “So far, we’ve added about 30 shows, and we’re booking more…

Rebecca Allen
The guitarist plays on guitar in a dark room. Hands of a Guitar player playing the guitar. Low key
Getty Royalty Free

Mango Rita's Rhythm House now fills the void left behind by Buddha Live, with room for 350 music fans.

"So far, we've added about 30 shows, and we're booking more as we speak," said Jason Ingream, according to Gulf Shore Business. "We just have a great opportunity here that was handed to us from the Buddha. And hopefully we live up to that."

The fall lineup includes '90s giants like Nirvana and Alice in Chains, plus newer bands Limp Bizkit and Foo Fighters.

When news broke about Buddha Live's end, Ingream moved quickly. Within days, they moved sound and light gear to the new location. Working around the clock, staff put in 20-hour days to build a new stage and set up equipment.

Music fans can buy tickets through Eventbrite or at the entrance, unless shows sell out. The kitchen serves up casual fare, like burgers, sandwiches, and pizzas. Prices range from $10 to $20.

Mango Rita's is located at 16440 S. Tamiami Trail in south Fort Myers.

Fort MyersLive Music
Rebecca AllenWriter
Related Stories
tedi Scuderi looks over her apartment after flood water inundated it when Hurricane Ian passed through the area on September 29, 2022 in Fort Myers, Florida
Local News12,000 Florida Homeowners Turned Away From Federal Flood Protection MoneyRebecca Allen
Aerial shot of Fort Myers beach
Local NewsSquatters Found Living in Empty Fort Myers Beach Theater as City Plans Entertainment Hub DevelopmentRebecca Allen
Cape Coral Gives Restaurant Group Days To Save Boathouse From Demolition
Local NewsCape Coral Gives Restaurant Group Days To Save Boathouse From DemolitionRebecca Allen
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect