System of a Down Guitarist Says No to Singer Switch Even With Tankian’s Blessing

Daron Malakian mentioned in his memoir that he turned down a chance to replace Serj Tankian in 2017. The switch even had support from Tankian himself, but Malakian wouldn't budge.

"It was something that I never really wanted to do. For me, System of a Down is us four. If one of us four isn't doing System of a Down, I don't really wanna do System of a Down," said Malakian, as reported by Consequence.

The band tried out a new singer in 2018. This came after Tankian suggested finding his own replacement due to his back issues and wish to cut down on touring.

"I wanted them to be happy. I wanted them not to have to depend on my health, my back, or my willingness to spend months on the road each year," wrote Tankian in his book Down With the System.

At first, no one told Tankian about the search. He stumbled upon the truth at a Glendale event when Shavo Odadjian mentioned they'd tried out someone who "couldn't scream and growl."

But Malakian disputes this version. "I think Serj might have said something in his book about the guy we tried out not working out because he couldn't do the growls, and that's not true," he stated during Ultimate Guitar's podcast On The Record.

While two decades have passed since their last album, the band still performs live with Tankian at the mic.

A massive stadium tour kicks off this month. The band will play six shows across North America, sharing stages with Korn, Avenged Sevenfold, and Deftones.