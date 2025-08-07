Lee County Approves $484M Cape Coral Bridge Replacement Project

County officials backed a $484 million plan to build a six-lane bridge linking Cape Coral to Fort Myers. The new structure will feature paths for bicycles and pedestrians, with construction expected to begin in 2028.

"This is exciting for drivers because not only will we have the wider bridge, but working to fix the intersection parts of the bridge that seem to be choke points," said Lee County Commissioner Brian Hamman, according to Gulf Coast News.

The updated design adds two lanes to the current four-lane crossing. Drivers will notice wider shoulders and better lights. A new walking path will stretch across the span. Construction will take five years, but four lanes will stay open the whole time.

To make room, the county must buy 11 properties. Work will stretch from Cape Coral Parkway East to College Parkway, touching parts of McGregor Boulevard in Fort Myers. The changes will transform how people cross the water.

"My wife, she teaches over in Fort Myers, so every morning, what should take her about 15 to 20 minutes to get to her school is usually about 40 to 45 minutes, because the parkway and the bridges are just packed like we desperately need more lanes," said Kevin Taylor, Cape Coral resident, per WINK News.

The build starts with a new eastbound span south of today's bridge. Cars will use this temporary crossing while workers tear down the old structure. Next comes a fresh westbound bridge north of the original spot.