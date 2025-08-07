BBC to Air Documentary About Final Years of Ozzy Osbourne’s Life

BBC is set to air Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home, a documentary about the late icon's life from 2022 to 2025.



Per the BBC, the documentary will focus on Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's move from the United States to the couple's Buckinghamshire home. The one-hour doc will also cover Ozzy's health struggles and his preparation for his final performance at Back To The Beginning.



BBC notes that Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home was originally titled Home to Roost and was first announced in 2022. However, the project's focus changed once Ozzy's health took a turn.



When the project was originally about Ozzy and Sharon's move back to the UK, the couple talked about why they decided to move after living in California for nearly 40 years. In a November 2022 interview with Consequence, Sharon said, "California is not what it once was. When I first came here, I thought I was in heaven. In the ‘70s, if you loved music, this was the place to be. It’s not that hub anymore. It’s not exciting anymore. It hasn’t gone sideways, it’s gone down. It’s not a fun place to live. It’s dangerous here. Every big city’s got crime, but I don’t feel safe here. Neither does Ozzy."



Ozzy added, "To be honest with you, if I had my way, I’d stay in America. I’m American now... to be honest with you, I don’t want to go back. F--- that."



In a statement, Clar Sillery, the head of Commissioning/Documentaries at BBC, said, "We are honored to have had the opportunity to film with Ozzy and his family. The film captures an intimate glimpse into their journey as they prepare to return to the UK. It features family moments, humor, reflection, and shows the enduring spirit that made Ozzy a global icon. We hope it brings comfort and joy to Ozzy's fans and viewers as they remember and celebrate his extraordinary life."



Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home will air on BBC One on August 18. For those who use a VPN, the doc will also be available on BBC's iPlayer.