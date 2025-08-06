Lee County To Buy Land for Burnt Store Road Expansion After Deadly Crashes

County officials will vote on spending $55,000 to buy land along Burnt Store Road. The purchase would let workers widen a dangerous 5.7-mile section where crashes keep happening.

The busy stretch connects neighborhoods across two counties, making it a key route for many drivers. After several fatal wrecks this summer, the narrow two-lane stretch needs to be widened.

"It's impacting our community," said Germaine Hyatt of the Burnt Store Road Coalition, according to Fox 4. "The residents of Burnt Store Marina are concerned because of the safety issues either entering or exiting Burnt Store Road here at the marina, but we have a lot of home developments that are now progressing both in Charlotte County and in Lee County."