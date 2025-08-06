ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Lee County To Buy Land for Burnt Store Road Expansion After Deadly Crashes

County officials will vote on spending $55,000 to buy land along Burnt Store Road. The purchase would let workers widen a dangerous 5.7-mile section where crashes keep happening. The busy…

Rebecca Allen
Construction road sign against a blue sky
Getty Royalty Free

County officials will vote on spending $55,000 to buy land along Burnt Store Road. The purchase would let workers widen a dangerous 5.7-mile section where crashes keep happening.

The busy stretch connects neighborhoods across two counties, making it a key route for many drivers. After several fatal wrecks this summer, the narrow two-lane stretch needs to be widened. 

"It's impacting our community," said Germaine Hyatt of the Burnt Store Road Coalition, according to Fox 4. "The residents of Burnt Store Marina are concerned because of the safety issues either entering or exiting Burnt Store Road here at the marina, but we have a lot of home developments that are now progressing both in Charlotte County and in Lee County."

State officials began a study on the road expansion months ago, with results expected later this summer.

North Fort Myers
Rebecca AllenWriter
Related Stories
Walmart Announces Layoffs Of Some Corporate Staff. Meanwhile, A Florida "Bad Dad" was arrested after attacking deputies who called him to pick up his son, who had been causing chaos at a local Walmart.
Local NewsCape Coral Locals Fed Up With Stalled Walmart Supercenter on Pine Island RoadRebecca Allen
Comedian Trevor Wallace performs
Local NewsSocial Media Comedy Star Trevor Wallace Bringing Fort Myers Show to Town This OctoberRebecca Allen
Photo of burrata cheese on a red plate drizzled in dark balsamic vinegar and surrounded by greens for a Sizzle Dining Stop at La Fontanella
Local NewsSouthwest Florida’s Sizzle Dining Reaches New High With 128 Restaurants for September EventRebecca Allen
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect