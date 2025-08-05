Naples Pier Reconstruction Plans Move Forward After Hurricane Ian Damage

Since Hurricane Ian struck in September 2022, the Naples Pier stands empty and broken. Construction waits as officials review the final permits.

This Southwest Florida spot draws photographers from miles around. Though closed to foot traffic, the beach near the damaged structure still buzzes with swimmers and anglers.

City officials backed the blueprints for rebuilding. Now, federal groups check construction papers, pushing the project toward its start date.

The pier once stood as a social center. Each Easter morning, crowds gathered to watch the sun rise. Anglers cast lines into the Gulf's blue waters while artists displayed their creations nearby.

Storm chasers and surf watchers would pack the walkway when waves grew wild. After storms passed, wake-boarders and water sports fans rode the swells below.

Other coastal structures met similar fates. North at Fort Myers Beach, their pier's rebuild starts late 2026, with work ending in August 2027.

More than wood and nails, the old pier brought people together. It gave both tourists and residents a spot to catch fish, snap pictures, and watch orange sunsets melt into the sea.

Weather set the pier's daily rhythm. Brief storms scattered crowds, but sunshine always brought them back, like clockwork.

Brown pelicans claimed the railings as their perch. The structure let wild creatures rest while giving people a window into coastal life.