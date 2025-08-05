ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Inaugural Mullet Madness Unites Fort Myers Beach Community for Business, Fun

During its first-ever Mullet Madness event, held Aug. 1-3, Fort Myers Beach drew crowds with its blend of flying fish and outlandish hairstyles. The event featured Joe Dirt look-alikes and…

Michael Vyskocil
During its first-ever Mullet Madness event, held Aug. 1-3, Fort Myers Beach drew crowds with its blend of flying fish and outlandish hairstyles.

The event featured Joe Dirt look-alikes and participants proudly showing off their mullets. It also featured fish-tossing stations with a distinctive twist. Participants lined up to throw fish at a Joe Dirt look-alike, who acted as a human target.

Business owners Darcy Kuenzel and Joe May were overwhelmed by the positivity of the community's response to the event.

"It's amazing to see the community come together. Like you said, it's something fun," said Kuenzel in an interview with WINK-TV. "For us, we bought the marina about two months ago, and that's a big part of what we're looking to do, to re-establish and invigorate in the community here."

On Sunday, Aug. 2, children got into the action with a youth version of the Joe Dirt look-alike contest.

The goal, said Bill Narber, owner of Diva's-N-doll's, is bringing business and community together. "It's bringing the businesses closer together. We're talking to people that we probably wouldn't have talked to in the past, but the alliance is bringing everybody together, and it's a great cause," he said. "It's bringing people to the beach in our slower season."

