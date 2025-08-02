This Day in Rock History: August 2

Iraq's invasion of Kuwait. The signing of the Declaration of Independence. American troops landing at Archangel in Northern Russia. All are major events that happened on August 2nd in years past. Rock history also had some important moments on this day...although perhaps not quite as world news worthy. Let's walk through the past as we explore August 2 in rock music history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

The mid-to-late '80s brought a steady stream of rock legends climbing the Billboard Hot 100. From Springsteen's nostalgic "Glory Days" to U2's chart-topping anthem and Steve Winwood's soulful groove, these tracks defined a vibrant era in popular music.

1985: Bruce Springsteen's single "Glory Days" moved up to No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It had spent 10 weeks on the chart so far.

Cultural Milestones

Offstage, rock royalty continued to make headlines. Whether Eric Clapton was saving a beloved London shop or Keith Richards was signing a multimillion-dollar book deal, these stories highlighted the personal passions and larger-than-life personas behind the music.

2004: Eric Clapton came in for the rescue as he bought a 50% controlling interest in the traditional gentlemen's clothing shop, Cordings. The shop was facing financial difficulties, and Clapton, being a loyal customer for several years, came in to help preserve the shop as it was one of his favorites.

Notable Recordings and Performances

From The Eagles' polished set in Manchester to the unlikely truce between Aerosmith and KISS, live performances on this day reflected both the timeless pull of classic rock and the business side of keeping the music alive.

1996: The Eagles performed at NYNEX Arena in Manchester, England. The setlist included hits like "Hotel California," "Victim of Love," and "Life in the Fast Lane."

Industry Changes and Challenges

The music world also faced tough goodbyes. With the passing of Steve Holland and Aerosmith's decision to step away from touring, fans were reminded that even icons have their limits, and every era eventually comes to a close.

2020: Steve Holland, founding guitarist with Molly Hatchet, died at the age of 66. He died in Brunswick and was the last original member of the band.

