Florida Brewers Team Up To Create Calusa Crusaders Citrus Ale Supporting Water Quality Awareness

At dawn this Friday, four craft breweries from Southwest Florida will gather at Swamp Cat Brewing Co. in Fort Myers to craft a Calusa Crusaders Citrus Ale to support local…

Rebecca Allen
At dawn this Friday, four craft breweries from Southwest Florida will gather at Swamp Cat Brewing Co. in Fort Myers to craft a Calusa Crusaders Citrus Ale to support local water protection work.

The collaboration brings together brewmasters from Swamp Cat, Point Ybel, Kaleidoscope, and Chubby Mermaid. Each can sold will send funds to Calusa Waterkeeper's clean water initiatives. 

This new brew marks the start of National Water Quality Awareness Month. It sets up the Taps Flow for H2O events coming in August. Beer fans can get their first taste at Swamp Cat Brewing's fest in downtown Fort Myers on Aug. 23.

Weekly events will pop up throughout August. The first event is at Calusa Brewing in Sarasota on Aug. 9. Millennial Brewing hosts an event on Aug. 16. Fort Myers food trucks will battle it out with their best pizza and wings. Live bands keep the energy high all day.

The Calusa Crusaders Citrus Ale makes its grand debut at Swamp Cat Brewing on Aug. 23. Guest breweries will take control of the taps, turning the night into a craft beer showcase.

License to Chill Bar & Grill caps off the series on Aug. 30. Set in Fort Myers Beach's Margaritaville Resort, Corona Beer sponsors the final event from noon to 6 p.m. 

Beer
Rebecca AllenWriter
