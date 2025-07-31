ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Spinal Tap Announce New Album, Release Duet with Elton John

To coincide with the release of Spinal Tap II: The End Continues in theaters, Spinal Tap is releasing a new album. The album, which is also titled The End Continues,…

Cover of the Spinal Tap album 'The End Continues'; Elton John speaks onstage during the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on November 03, 2023 in New York City.
To coincide with the release of Spinal Tap II: The End Continues in theaters, Spinal Tap is releasing a new album.

The album, which is also titled The End Continues, comes out on September 12, which is the same day the long-awaited sequel film opens in theaters. If the cover of the album (above) looks familiar, it's clearly a nod to the cover of the 1969 self-titled debut from Crosby, Stills & Nash.

The album features new tracks and re-recordings of classic Tap songs with special guests. Among those re-recordings is a new version of "Stonehenge" featuring Elton John. Video of the new version of "Stonehenge" is below, while the track is available for streaming and download here.

(For those wondering, the other Tap re-recordings include "Cups and Cakes" with Paul McCartney and "Big Bottom" with Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood.)

The complete track listing for The End Continues is as follows:

1. Nigel’s Poem
2. Let’s Just Rock Again 
3. (Listen To The) Flower People (with Elton John) 
4. Brighton Rock 
5. The Devil’s Just Not Getting Old 
6. Cups and Cakes (with Paul McCartney) 
7. I Kissed A Girl 
8. Angels 
9. Big Bottom (with Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood) 
10. Judge and Jury 
11. Rockin’ In The Urn 
12. Blood To Let 
13. Stonehenge (with Elton John) 


Trailer for Spinal Tap 2

News of the new Spinal Tap album comes just days after the release of the trailer for Spinal Tap 2: The End Continues.

In the trailer, we see the main cast -- Rob Reiner, Michael McKean, Harry Shearer, and Christopher Guest -- in all of their hilarious glory. We also learn that the Spinal Tap reunion show highlighted in the film is taking place at the Lakefront Arena in New Orleans. Why? Because there was a cancellation at the venue. What event was canceled? "An Evening with Stormy Daniels," according to Shearer's Derek Smalls.

Naturally, we also learn that Spinal Tap is still in search of a drummer for this reunion show, because their last drummer "sneezed himself into oblivion."



