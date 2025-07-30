Two Cars Smash Through Cape Coral Dead-End Into Same Property Within Year

A vehicle crashed into Bob Mckewen's front yard in Cape Coral, Florida. This marks the second crash at his property since last year.

The crash took out a protective palm tree at Cape Coral Parkway West's end. "It's a straight path now for anybody that'll come through," Mckewen said, according to Fox 4.

Since 2003, vehicles have smashed into the area nine times, Mckewen said. A nearby security camera caught the latest crash. The video shows the car flying through the roundabout before landing in Mckewen's yard.

"When the weekend rolls around, and we go to bed. It's like,e are we going to have an accident tonight?" Mckewen said.

The problem stems from drivers missing warning signs. "The drivers get up a good amount of speed. They don't see it's a roundabout, they don't see it's a dead end," Mckewen said.

The city put up warning signs and added safety features. Workers installed a cul-de-sac, strips that make noise when cars drive over them, and bright lights. Officials say they'll check if the road needs more changes.

His worries go beyond his own house. "This isn't just about me, I just happen to be in the line of fire, but it could be my neighbor on this side. It could be my neighbor on this side, it could be a neighbor that's walking their dog or pushing their baby carriage," he said.