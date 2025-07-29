Fort Myers Beach Faces FEMA Compliance Chaos: Over 200 Trailers Must Go

ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
FORT MYERS BEACH, FLORIDA - JANUARY 25: Mark Garcia (L) relaxes with Jorge Olivarez in his tent home on January 25, 2023 in Fort Myers Beach, Florida. Mr. Garcia is using in three tents and a RV pod to live in after his house was destroyed by Hurricane Ian and all that is left is the cement slab where his home once stood. He is hoping to rebuild his home, but for now is living on the concrete slab where his house once stood. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Federal officials flagged 252 properties on Fort Myers Beach where trailers and structures must go. The situation became more confusing after FEMA first allowed temporary trailers but later said they didn't meet requirements, leading to mixed messages about deadlines.

"The easiest thing to move is a trailer, I don't understand it, I don't think anybody understands it, and we need someone to fight, and I'd like to know where our governor is," said Fred Mallone, co-owner of Buffalo Grill, according to Fox 4 News.

Work trucks, licensed trailers, and food stands made the list. Even Mayor Dan Allers found his trailer marked for removal.

The mess started when FEMA picked Aug. 8 as the end date. Yet Florida's Senate Bill 250 says trailers can stay put until Sept. 23.

"What about the families who are relying on the income from these business to build back, I don't know their business? We've got multiple families on this island, running out of food trucks and containers, and things like that, that not only may live on the island, or near the island but they're trying to build their business back on the island and now they're going to be shut down," said Chamber of Commerce President Jacki Liszak.

The beach town must stick to strict rules or risk losing flood insurance savings. FEMA said yes to short-term trailers in February. Now they've switched course with a new letter citing code breaks.

Brian Miller watches from his trailer home with growing unease. "They're changing the rules as we speak; this might change before this interview is over," he said.

FEMA staff say talks continue with beach officials about fixing the problems. Local leaders wait to hear from the floodplain management office.

