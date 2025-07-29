ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Florida Chefs Plan $130 Charity Dinner To Fund Culinary Student Scholarships

At Naples’ Bicyclette Cookshop, chefs Kayla Pfeiffer and Josh Blum, graduates of the Culinary Institute of America, will host a special dinner on July 29. The funds will boost the…

Rebecca Allen
At Naples' Bicyclette Cookshop, chefs Kayla Pfeiffer and Josh Blum, graduates of the Culinary Institute of America, will host a special dinner on July 29. The funds will boost the Side Towel Scholarship Fund, which supports new kitchen talent.

"I think the whole term 'chef' has been a little bit more glorified right now," Pfeiffer said, according to the Naples News. "There's still so much hard work that goes into it, and I think it's important that you get those hours in the kitchen with the right mentors, whether it's through school or job training."

Fresh picks from local summer crops will star in the night's multi-course menu.

Tickets are priced at $130 each. Wine pairings are an additional $45. Guests can make reservations to attend between 5:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. by calling 239-514-3333 or online through Resy.

