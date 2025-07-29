Florida Chefs Plan $130 Charity Dinner To Fund Culinary Student Scholarships

At Naples' Bicyclette Cookshop, chefs Kayla Pfeiffer and Josh Blum, graduates of the Culinary Institute of America, will host a special dinner on July 29. The funds will boost the Side Towel Scholarship Fund, which supports new kitchen talent.

"I think the whole term 'chef' has been a little bit more glorified right now," Pfeiffer said, according to the Naples News. "There's still so much hard work that goes into it, and I think it's important that you get those hours in the kitchen with the right mentors, whether it's through school or job training."