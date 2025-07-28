ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath Streams Spike Following Death of The Prince of Darkness

As typically happens following a death in the music world, streams of the Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath catalogs have spiked following the July 22 death of The Prince of…

Ozzy Osbourne performs during the Sunset Strip Music Festival at Sunset Boulevard on September 12, 2009 in Los Angeles, California.
As typically happens following a death in the music world, streams of the Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath catalogs have spiked following the July 22 death of The Prince of Darkness.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Spotify numbers have gone up significantly, with the monthly listeners of Ozzy's catalog going from 12.4 million to 18.7 million. For Black Sabbath's catalog, their monthly listeners went from 19.8 million to 24.6 million.

The three most-streamed Ozzy solo songs were "Crazy Train," "No More Tears," and "Mama, I'm Coming Home." Those three songs had additional streams of 8 million, 7 million, and 7.2 million, respectively.

When it comes to Black Sabbath songs, the three most-streamed were "Paranoid," "Iron Man," and "War Pigs." Those three songs had additional streams of 9.3 million, 6 million, and 5 million, respectively.

Osbourne's death came just over two weeks following Back To The Beginning, the massive all-star concert event that was headlined by his final solo performance and the final performance of the original lineup of Black Sabbath. Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward each issued their own personal tributes to their late bandmate. Their full comments can be read below.

Tony Iommi

Iommi wrote, "I just can’t believe it! My dear, dear friend Ozzy has passed away only weeks after our show at Villa Park."

He continued, "It’s just such heartbreaking news that I can’t really find the words, there won’t ever be another like him. Geezer, Bill, and myself have lost our brother."

Iommi closed with, "My thoughts go out to Sharon and all the Osbourne family. Rest in peace Oz."

Geezer Butler

Butler wrote, "Goodbye dear friend- thanks for all those years- we had some great fun. 4 kids from Aston- who’d have thought, eh? So glad we got to do it one last time, back in Aston. Love you."

Bill Ward

Ward shared an incredibly heartfelt tribute, writing, "Where will I find you now? In the memories, our unspoken embraces, our missed phone calls, no, you’re forever in my heart. Deepest condolences to Sharon and all family members. RIP Sincere regrets to all the fans. Never goodbye. Thank you forever."

Black SabbathOzzy Osbourne
