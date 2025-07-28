Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath Streams Spike Following Death of The Prince of Darkness

As typically happens following a death in the music world, streams of the Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath catalogs have spiked following the July 22 death of The Prince of Darkness.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, Spotify numbers have gone up significantly, with the monthly listeners of Ozzy's catalog going from 12.4 million to 18.7 million. For Black Sabbath's catalog, their monthly listeners went from 19.8 million to 24.6 million.



The three most-streamed Ozzy solo songs were "Crazy Train," "No More Tears," and "Mama, I'm Coming Home." Those three songs had additional streams of 8 million, 7 million, and 7.2 million, respectively.



When it comes to Black Sabbath songs, the three most-streamed were "Paranoid," "Iron Man," and "War Pigs." Those three songs had additional streams of 9.3 million, 6 million, and 5 million, respectively.



Osbourne's death came just over two weeks following Back To The Beginning, the massive all-star concert event that was headlined by his final solo performance and the final performance of the original lineup of Black Sabbath. Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward each issued their own personal tributes to their late bandmate. Their full comments can be read below.