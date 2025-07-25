ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Florida Scientists Study Rare Horizontal Lightning Phenomenon

Lightning is not uncommon in Florida. The state’s coast and central areas take hits at an astounding rate. In 2002, Florida Gulf Coast University found that some areas had more…

Rebecca Allen
MAYER, ARIZONA - JULY 21: Lightning strikes during a monsoon storm on July 21, 2022 near Mayer, Arizona. The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for eight counties in Arizona today including Yavapai county. Climate change is making heat waves more frequent and hotter with large swathes of the U.S. currently under excessive heat warnings. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Lightning is not uncommon in Florida. The state's coast and central areas take hits at an astounding rate. In 2002, Florida Gulf Coast University found that some areas had more than 1,200 strikes per square mile

At Florida Gulf Coast University, scientists are studying a rare sky phenomenon called spider lightning. These strange bolts dart horizontally through clouds, stretching up to 40 miles across the sky. 

Physics expert Dr. Naomi Watanabe has teamed up with past student Sam Halperin to crack the code of this odd weather pattern. Their work might change what we know about lightning.

The web-like spider lightning puts on quite a show. Instead of straight shots down, electricity dances between clouds like nature's own light show, one of the rarest subtypes of lightning.

FGCU's research crew maps out when these spider strikes happen. Their findings could boost storm predictions and keep people safer.

Lightning
Rebecca AllenWriter
Related Stories
Outside view of the new Alamo Drafthouse Cinema
Local NewsMercato’s Plaza Makeover Triples Space, Adds Performance Stage in North NaplesRebecca Allen
Chef hand holding tasty pasta dish
Local NewsChef Kaysen Opens Three Restaurants, Drops Two Books This FallRebecca Allen
Cape Coral Residents Push for Short-Term Rental Rules To Keep Neighborhoods Peaceful
Local NewsCape Coral Residents Push for Short-Term Rental Rules To Keep Neighborhoods PeacefulRebecca Allen
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect