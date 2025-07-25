Florida Scientists Study Rare Horizontal Lightning Phenomenon

Lightning is not uncommon in Florida. The state's coast and central areas take hits at an astounding rate. In 2002, Florida Gulf Coast University found that some areas had more than 1,200 strikes per square mile.

At Florida Gulf Coast University, scientists are studying a rare sky phenomenon called spider lightning. These strange bolts dart horizontally through clouds, stretching up to 40 miles across the sky.

Physics expert Dr. Naomi Watanabe has teamed up with past student Sam Halperin to crack the code of this odd weather pattern. Their work might change what we know about lightning.

The web-like spider lightning puts on quite a show. Instead of straight shots down, electricity dances between clouds like nature's own light show, one of the rarest subtypes of lightning.