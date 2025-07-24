ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Grateful Dead’s ‘Blues for Allah’ Gets 50th Anniversary Release With Never-Before-Heard Tracks

A remastered version of the Grateful Dead’s 1975 masterpiece Blues for Allah hits stores on September 12. This special release adds two hours of hidden gems to the newly polished original tracks….

Dan Teodorescu
(L-R) Mickey Hart and Bob Weir attend the 2025 MusiCares Persons of the Year Honoring The Grateful Dead at the Los Angeles Convention Center on January 31, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images

Sound expert David Glasser took charge of cleaning up the old tapes. His team fixed speed issues and cleared tape noise. Fans will find three CDs filled with practice takes from the Great American Music Hall and stage magic from the Tower Theatre.

"The whole idea was to get back to that band thing, where the band makes the main contribution to the evolution of the material," Jerry Garcia said when the album was initially released, as reported by Rolling Stone.

This set shows the band at their most daring. They broke new ground at Bob Weir's studio, creating songs on the spot, which was a first for them. The risk paid off when the album reached number 12 on Billboard's charts, marking their third consecutive successful record.

"Blues for Allah is the Dead's unique vision, a deeply humane parable that framed their own artistic renewal in the most inclusive, expansive terms," Nicholas G. Meriwether, Executive Director of the Grateful Dead Studies Association wrote in the album's liner notes, as reported by Best Classic Bands.

Hidden treasures include cuts from Bill Graham's SNACK show at Kezar Stadium. Music lovers can catch a rare "King Solomon's Marbles" — played just three times ever. "The Music Never Stopped" streams now on major platforms.

You can pre-order the 50th anniversary edition of Blues for Allah on the band's official website.

Bob WeirGrateful Dead
Dan TeodorescuWriter
