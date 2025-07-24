Fort Myers Beach Kicks Off Mullet-Throwing Contest and Pub Crawl to Boost Summer Business

Local spots on Fort Myers Beach are joining forces for a unique summer event. A mullet-throwing contest and pub crawl will take place Aug. 2-3. Margaritaville Beach Resort hosts the kickoff bash Aug.1, running 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. More than 10 venues will welcome contestants who'll test their fish-tossing skills while competing for cash prizes.

"We built a business alliance here on the island. All the businesses are getting together to get off-season business back on the island," said Dawn Miller per the Fort Myers Beach Talk.

Participants can pay $20 to enter the mullet-throwing contest and will get a tank top and trail card. Mike Miller predicts top throws might reach 15 to 20 feet. Contestants get three shots with frozen mullet.

DiamondHead Beach Resort hands out trophies on Saturday night. Kids compete Sunday morning from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with an awards show at Moss Marina right after. Adding to the fun, a Joe Dirt look-alike showdown takes place on Saturday night.