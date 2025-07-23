Rolling Stones Bassist Celebrates 31 Years, Sets Up Solo Shows in Denmark

It's been over three decades since bassist Darryl Jones' first show with the Rolling Stones. It took place at RPM, a club in Toronto, on July 19, 1994, and it was part of the Voodoo Lounge Tour. This fall marks a major turning point for the artist. He's stepping out on his own, booking shows at Copenhagen's Epicurus jazz spot from October 8 to November 1. While the full lineup stays under wraps, these shows mark his debut as a band leader.

"After rehearsing in Toronto for several weeks, ... we played a warm-up show at a club called RPM. Who would've known that all these years later we'd still be rocking (and of course, rolling). Well, most of us. God rest Charlie Watts," Jones shared on Instagram. Recent social media posts showcase snapshots from his time with the Stones. The images capture moments with Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Charlie Watts, a beloved drummer who died at 80 in 2021.

After taking over from Bill Wyman in 1993, Jones put his mark on eight studio albums with the band. Hackney Diamonds, their 2023 release, breaks from tradition. It's the first since 1994 without his bass lines.