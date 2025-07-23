NBC Show Features Fort Myers Beach Hurricane Ian Survivors

A new TV special about Hurricane Ian aired on July 21, 2025. NBC's Survival Mode brings raw stories from Fort Myers Beach to both NBC and Peacock viewers.

The show tracks three groups who lived through the 2022 storm. Viewers will meet the Fancher family and watch boat owners who braved Ian's wrath on their vessels. Most striking is the tale of Mitch Pacyna — Fort Myers Beach's beloved unofficial "Mayor" — who died when storm waters swept through.

Recent floods in Texas pushed back the show's start date. NBC skipped the July 7 slot to avoid airing storm content during Texas's crisis.

Ten people who made it through share their stories on camera. Gulf Coast News weather expert Allyson Rae and emergency worker T.J. Temples add key facts to these accounts.