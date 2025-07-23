ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

NBC Show Features Fort Myers Beach Hurricane Ian Survivors

A new TV special about Hurricane Ian aired on July 21, 2025. NBC’s Survival Mode brings raw stories from Fort Myers Beach to both NBC and Peacock viewers. The show tracks…

Rebecca Allen
PINE ISLAND, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 03: Destruction on Pine Island sustained during Hurricane Ian is shown on October 03, 2022 in Pine Island, Florida. Southwest Florida suffered severe damage during the Category 4 hurricane which caused extensive damage to communities along the state's coast.
Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

A new TV special about Hurricane Ian aired on July 21, 2025. NBC's Survival Mode brings raw stories from Fort Myers Beach to both NBC and Peacock viewers.

The show tracks three groups who lived through the 2022 storm. Viewers will meet the Fancher family and watch boat owners who braved Ian's wrath on their vessels. Most striking is the tale of Mitch Pacyna — Fort Myers Beach's beloved unofficial "Mayor" — who died when storm waters swept through.

Recent floods in Texas pushed back the show's start date. NBC skipped the July 7 slot to avoid airing storm content during Texas's crisis.

Ten people who made it through share their stories on camera. Gulf Coast News weather expert Allyson Rae and emergency worker T.J. Temples add key facts to these accounts.

This weekly program from NBC News Studios puts the spotlight on recent catastrophes. Viewers can watch other segments about Maui's fires, a train wreck, and Sandy's destruction.

hurricane ian
Rebecca AllenWriter
Related Stories
Brisket Mac (in a Waffle Cone) at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Bier Fest, Brews & BBQ
Local NewsBusch Gardens’ Bier Fest Returns With New Brews and Bold FlavorsJen Glorioso
Florida Lottery scratch offs
Local NewsSun City Center Man Takes Home $2M Florida Lottery PrizeRebecca Allen
Aerial photo residential neighborhoods in Cape Coral Florida USA
Local NewsCape Coral Slaps Short-Term Rental Owner With $30,000 Fine After Neighbors Speak UpRebecca Allen
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect