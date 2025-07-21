How Metallica Saved Tomorrowland, A Belgian EDM Festival

When the main stage of the Belgian EDM festival Tomorrowland burned down last week, organizers received some help from an unlikely source: Metallica. According to Belgian news site HLN , Metallica had some of their stage infrastructure stored in Austria and lent it to Tomorrowland organizers to rebuild their main stage. Marting Garrix, a Dutch DJ booked for the festival, shouted out Metallica via Instagram . Garrix shared a photo with Lars Ulrich on July 18 and wrote in the caption, "I can not believe I’m actually typing this… but my set at Tomorrowland is still happening! Massive love and a big shoutout to the incredible Tomorrowland team for pulling off miracles -- and to Metallica for coming through with the new stage parts." Garrix concluded, "Beyond excited to close the mainstage tonight, and this will hands down be the most unique Tomorrowland ever -- and yes, I'll be streaming it, too. Let's make history. We unite."

There could be some positive Metallica memes that emerge due to the Tomorrowland news. If they're really good, there's a chance the band could share them in their group text chain.



Lars Ulrich touched on Metallica's meme fun in a recent interview with Variety. Particularly, there was a TikTok clip that mashed up Star Wars and the Metallica classic "One."



"We love people’s creativity, and to see so many fans reinterpret our songs, whether it’s on guitar or drums or singing them, and obviously taking them into different genres," said Ulrich. "Sometimes you mix a little AI in there, and then something fun spits out. It’s a lot to keep track of because this happens hundreds, if not thousands, of times a day. But there are some fun ones that get into our band-only text thread for the four of us to enjoy and appreciate."