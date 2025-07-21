Listen to Win: Volbeat in Tampa
VOLBEAT The Greatest Of All Tours with Halestorm & The Ghost Inside Monday, August 4th at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater in Tampa Listen to 96 K Rock to win tickets…
VOLBEAT The Greatest Of All Tours with Halestorm & The Ghost Inside
Monday, August 4th at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater in Tampa
Listen to 96 K Rock to win tickets to the show!
Material Terms - On Air
- How to enter: Listen to Win
- Dates of contest: 7/21/25 - 7/25/25
- How winner is being selected: Caller 9
- When the winner is being selected: 10a-6p
- How many times a person can enter: 1
- Age of entrants: 18+
- How many winners are being selected: 5
- What the prize is: 2 tickets
- What the prize value is: $62
- Who is providing the prize: Live Nation
