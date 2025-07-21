ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Listen to Win: Volbeat in Tampa

Diana Beasley

VOLBEAT The Greatest Of All Tours with Halestorm & The Ghost Inside

Monday, August 4th at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater in Tampa

Listen to 96 K Rock to win tickets to the show!

Material Terms - On Air

  • How to enter: Listen to Win
  • Dates of contest: 7/21/25 - 7/25/25
  • How winner is being selected: Caller 9
  • When the winner is being selected: 10a-6p
  • How many times a person can enter: 1
  • Age of entrants: 18+
  • How many winners are being selected: 5
  • What the prize is: 2 tickets
  • What the prize value is: $62
  • Who is providing the prize: Live Nation
