Five Finger Death Punch Marks 20 Years With Re-Recorded ‘Best Of — Volume 1’ Album

Five Finger Death Punch released Best Of - Volume 1 on July 18, 2025, a fresh take on 14 of their hits. The move came after their old label sold their master recordings without notice.

The band chose to re-record the songs. "We would have loved to have a shot at reclaiming our masters, or at least to be involved in the transaction but we found out after the fact," said Zoltan Bathory, as reported by Wall of Sound.

Fans will find fresh cuts of "The Bleeding," "Wrong Side of Heaven," and their take on "Bad Company." Maria Brink from In This Moment joins in, adding guest vocals to "I Refuse."

"For this to work, we have to have an extremely loyal fanbase, which we just happen to have. If you have a super loyal fanbase, they understand our assignment and what happened and they will follow you," said Bathory.

The band added three live cuts to the album: "Trouble," "Welcome to the Circus," and a raw version of "The Bleeding."

A chance meeting with Lars Ulrich at a show in Europe sparked something big. "Very shortly after we got the call that said 'Hey, if you guys wanna jump on this 2-3 years excursion, then we would love to have you,'" Bathory shared. Now they're opening for Metallica on their M72 World Tour.