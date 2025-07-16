Lee County Rolls Out License Plate Camera Parking System at 18 Parks

Since May 2025, cameras scan plates at 18 Lee County parks and boat ramps. Visitors have 15 minutes to pay or leave before facing a $50 fine.

"The system provides a standardized and user-friendly parking experience across all designated sites," said Lee County spokesperson Tim Engstrom, per WINK News. "It is also more flexible, as it allows residents and visitors to pay by text message, a mobile app, through a website, or at a kiosk."

Not everyone finds it smooth sailing. Swiss visitor Pierre Pistoorius hit a wall with a "forbidden" message at payment. Mike Satchell crossed the Atlantic from Britain only to waste 15 minutes staring at a loading screen.

Yet some breeze through the process. "You just scan on your phone, and then you just pay really quick and just enjoy the beach. It's pretty simple," said Andrew Lusk while on vacation.

Premium Parking manages the system, which they also use in Fort Myers' downtown lots. Park staff watch over the sites, taking a gentle approach. As visitors get used to the new process, warnings are being issued instead of fines.