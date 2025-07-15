Mercato Shops Plans Summer Construction for Event Space Expansion

This summer marks the start of major changes at North Naples' Mercato Shops, where workers will transform the central Piazza into a bustling venue capable of hosting over 100 yearly gatherings. The project zeros in on revamping the heart of the complex.

Construction teams will install a fixed performance platform, expand guest seating, and add protective sun covers. Fresh patches of grass will dot the grounds, creating natural resting spots.

Once complete, the updated Piazza will stand as the center's main gathering spot. It's the first major upgrade to shared spaces since opening day.

The changes mirror a wider trend among Florida's retail spots, which now strive to be social hubs rather than just places to buy things. More centers now emphasize creating spaces where people want to spend time.