2025 Emmy Nominations: Full List
The Television Academy has announced its list of Emmy nominations for 2025, and it shows the wide range of incredible stories being told across networks and streaming services.
Dominating the nominations is the Apple TV+ hit series Severance, which received the most Emmy nominations in 2025 with 27. The Studio, another Apple TV+ series, has the second-most Emmy nominations with 23.
The 2025 Emmy Awards will air live on Sunday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS. This year's host is comedian Nate Bargatze. Complete ceremony details can be found at TelevisionAcademy.com.
Outstanding Drama Series
Andor
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
Paradise
The Pitt
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
The Studio
What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Adam Scott, Severance
Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Britt Lower, Severance
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Seth Rogen, The Studio
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Uzo Aduba, The Residence
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Jean Smart, Hacks
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Zach Cherry, Severance
Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
James Marsden, Paradise
Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus
Tramell Tillman, Severance
John Turturro, Severance
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Patricia Arquette, Severance
Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
Parker Posey, The White Lotus
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Michael Urie, Shrinking
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Catherine O'Hara, The Studio
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Adolescence
Black Mirror
Dying For Sex
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
The Penguin
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Colin Farrell, The Penguin
Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief
Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
Meghann Fahy, Sirens
Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Michelle Williams, Dying For Sex
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story
Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent
Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Rob Delaney, Dying For Sex
Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent
Ashley Walters, Adolescence
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Ruth Negga, The Penguin
Deirdre O'Connell, The Penguin
Chloë Sevigny, Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story
Jenny Slate, Dying For Sex
Christine Tremarco, Adolescence
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
The Amazing Race
RuPaul's Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Traitors
Outstanding Talk Series
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Scripted Variety Series
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary, Quinta Brunson
Hacks, Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky,
The Rehearsal, Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke-Norton, and Eric Notarnicola,
Somebody Somewhere, Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, Bridget Everett,
The Studio, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Frida Perez,
What We Do in the Shadows, Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis, Paul Simms,
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Andor, Dan Gilroy (for episode "Welcome to the Rebellion")
The Pitt, Joe Sachs (for episode "2:00 P.M.")
The Pitt, R. Scott Gemmill (for episode "7:00 A.M.")
Severance, Dan Erickson (for episode "Cold Harbor")
Slow Horses, Will Smith (for episode "Hello Goodbye")
The White Lotus, Mike White
Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Adolescence, Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham
Black Mirror, Charlie Brooker and Bisha K. Ali (for episode "Common People")
Dying For Sex, Kim Rosenstock and Elizabeth Meriwhether (for episode "Good Value Diet Soda")
The Penguin, Lauren LeFranc (for episode "A Great or Little Thing")
Say Nothing, Joshua Zetumer (for episode 'The People in the Dirt")
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special
The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, Conan O'Brien
Cunk on Life, Charlie Brooker, Ben Caudell, Erika Ehler, Charlie George, Eli Goldstone, Jason Hazeley, Lucia Keskin, Diane Morgan, Joel Morris, Michael Odewale
Sarah Silverman: PostMortem, Sarah Silverman
SNL50: the Anniversary Special, James Anderson, Dan Bulla, Megan Callahan-Shah, Michael Che, Mikey Day, Mike DiCenzo, James Downey, Tina Fey, Jimmy Fowlie, Alison Gates, Sudi Green, Jack Handey, Colin Jost, Steve Higgins, Erik Kenward, Dennis McNicholas, Seth Meyers, Lorne Michaels, John Mulaney, Jake Nordwind, Ceara O'Sullivan, Josh Patten, Paula Pell, Simon Rich, Pete Schultz, Streeter Seidell, Emily Spivey, Kent Sublette, Bryan Tucker, Auguste White
Your Friend, Nate Bargatze, Nate Bargatze
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear (for episode "Napkins')
Lucia Aniello, Hacks (for episode "A Slippery Slope")
James Burrows, Mid-Century Modern (for episode "Here's To You, Mrs. Schneiderman")
Nathan Felder, The Rehearsal (for episode "Pilot's Code")
Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, The Studio (for episode "The Oner")
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Janus Metz, Andor (for episode "Who Are You?")
Amanda Marsalis, The Pitt (for episode "6:00 P.M.")
John Wells, The Pitt (for episode "7:00 A.M.")
Jessica Lee Gagné, Severance (for episode "Chikhai Bardo")
Ben Stiller, Severance (for episode "Cold Harbor")
Adam Randall, Slow Horses (for episode "Hello Goodbye")
Mike White, The White Lotus (for episode "Amor Fati")
Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series or Movie
Philip Barantini, Adolescence
Shannon Murphy, Dying For Sex (for episode "It's Not That Serious")
Helen Shaver, The Penguin (for episode "Cent'anni")
Jennifer Getzinger, The Penguin (for episode "A Great or Little Thing")
Nicole Kassell, Sirens (for episode "Exile")
Lesli Linka Glatter, Zero Day