11-Story Hotel Plan Draws Pushback in Fort Myers Historic District

There is opposition in downtown Fort Myers as plans for an 11-story Hilton Hotel face strong opposition. The proposed 150-room structure would squeeze into a quarter-acre plot where Jackson meets…

Rebecca Allen
Chris Tilley Photography

There is opposition in downtown Fort Myers as plans for an 11-story Hilton Hotel face strong opposition. The proposed 150-room structure would squeeze into a quarter-acre plot where Jackson meets First Street.

"This one is egregiously in violation of the national standards for historic preservation," said Dr. Virginia Harper, president of Lee Trust for Historic Preservation, according to Fox 4 News.

The site sits directly across from the Sydney & Berne Davis Art Center, a cherished landmark. The planned building would cast shadows over nearby structures, most standing just two or three stories tall.

After getting approval for nine floors, builders pushed for two more stories in June 2025. The expanded plan would bring 100 new hotel rooms, sparking fresh concerns about an already strained parking situation.

The developer's attorney, Terry Cramer, addressed the issue: "We have a parking agreement with the City of Fort Myers for 60 parking spots and the parking garage behind it. We've had it for several years. We are evaluating that through the PUD process to see if that's a number that's sufficient if we do go the extra 35 hotel rooms."

With the Historic Preservation Committee's stamp of approval, the fate of this project now rests with the city council's vote on Monday.

Fort Myers
Rebecca AllenWriter
