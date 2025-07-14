Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth Sets October Release for Third Album ‘The End’

The next chapter of Wolfgang Van Halen's music hits stores on October 24. BMG will release The End, his third solo album. At 5150 Studios in Los Angeles, producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette helped craft the 39-minute set. Wolfgang took charge of every note and vocal line on all ten tracks. According to Blabbermouth, he said, "It's still over-the-top and shreddy, but it's also melodic and controlled. ... Once we finished The End, it felt really special." Van Halen initially named his band Mammoth WVH, then he shortened it to Mammoth.

The End's lead single, "The Spell," pulls in viewers, and its music video now tops 4 million plays. Gordy De St. Jeor directed the video, and it showcased Wolfgang playing all instruments. The record's title track debuted in May, and director Robert Rodriguez brought stars to the screen. Danny Trejo, Slash, Myles Kennedy, and Valerie Bertinelli all made striking cameos in the video.

The group hit the road on July 9 for the Return of the Summer of '99 tour, which goes until August 30. On November 1, they'll start touring again in Las Vegas, and Myles Kennedy will join the stage.

Their 2021 album, Mammoth WVH, shot to No. 12 on the Billboard 200 while topping three other charts. Their second record, Mammoth II, debuted in Billboard's Top Album Sales and returned to No. 1 on Top Hard Rock Albums. Wolfgang Van Halen is a GRAMMY-nominated songwriter, vocalist, instrumentalist, and producer. He also contributed to Van Halen's albums and was a member of Tremonti, showcasing his broad musical background.