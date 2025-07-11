$16M Food Truck Park and Marina Opens in Cape Coral

A waterfront hub combining food trucks and boat services has launched at 1811 Cape Coral Parkway East. The $16 million site sits where the Mandolin Canal flows into the Caloosahatchee River, offering spots for 10 food sellers and 27 boats. The Helm, a bar with 12 taps, sits high above the water, keeping guests cool with fans and mist.

Jeff Miloff, who led a group of seven investors, switched plans after their initial setup fell short. "Our model started to get old. It's a commercial site, so you can't just move the house affordably," said Miloff per Gulfshore Business. "We had an investment group who came and put a contract on it,” Miloff said. “And they had a concept of building a food truck park. It was a little bit different of a concept than what we have today."

Food trucks signed on include Addison's Chicken SWFL, Chop it Up, Gigi Gourmet, Greek Spot Go, Lobster Chef, Not Yo Mama's Tacos, Philly Express, SmokeStream BBQ, The Crooked Cow, and Yunta Cuban.

Guests pick between walking up to trucks or scanning codes at tables to mix orders from different sellers. Shaded tables dot the grounds, plus a main area stands ready for special events.

Smart design guards against floods — the store and restrooms are elevated. Special plastic planks in the dock let water pass through during storms.