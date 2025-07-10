Ozzy Osbourne: Details on His New Memoir ‘Last Rites’

ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Ozzy Osbourne may be done with performing, but he isn’t finished with telling his epic life story. Due out on October 7 is Last Rites, the Prince of Darkness’ second…

Ozzy Osbourne performs during half-time of the NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium on September 08, 2022 in Inglewood, California.
Ozzy Osbourne may be done with performing, but he isn't finished with telling his epic life story.

Due out on October 7 is Last Rites, the Prince of Darkness' second memoir. (His first, I Am Ozzy, was released in 2009.) Per Rolling Stone, Last Rites will chronicle the many years of health issues Osbourne has dealt with that led to his final performance at Back To The Beginning. Other topics he'll explore will be his marriage to Sharon Osbourne and the last time he saw good friend Lemmy Kilmister before his death in 2015.

Osbourne shares in a statement about Last Rites, "People say to me, if you could do it all again, knowing what you know now, would you change anything? I’m like, f-ck no. If I’d been clean and sober, I wouldn’t be Ozzy. If I’d done normal, sensible things, I wouldn’t be Ozzy."

He bluntly concludes, "Look, if it ends tomorrow, I can’t complain. I’ve been all around the world. Seen a lot of things. I’ve done good… and I’ve done bad. But right now, I’m not ready to go anywhere."

Since taking place on July 5, the rock world is still buzzing about Back To The Beginning. As previously reported, the epic concert raised over $190 million for three Birmingham, England-based charities: Cure Parkinson's, Birmingham Children's Hospital, and Acorns Children's Hospice. The successful paid livestream of the event also boasted a peak of 5.8 million viewers worldwide.

