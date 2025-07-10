KISS Announces Three-Day Vegas Fan Event With Two Unmasked Performances

KISS will return to the stage at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas from November 14 to 16. These shows will be their first appearances since ending their final tour in late 2023. The event is called KISS Kruise: Landlocked in Vegas. It starts with stripped-down music before switching to full electric power. The band will perform without their signature face paint, giving fans a rare glimpse of Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, and Tommy Thayer.

"The cool thing is, you don't need a ship. We've got everything that you get on a KISS Kruise. We've got other bands playing. We're doing a full set ... we'll be playing all the songs you wanna hear," said Paul Stanley on KISS's YouTube page.

Guest musicians will pack the schedule. Bruce Kulick returns to play with his old bandmates. Stephen Pearcy and Warren DeMartini will blast through Ratt classics. Sebastian Bach, Quiet Riot, and Black 'N Blue add to the mix. Two tribute acts, Mr. Speed and KISS Nation, complete the bill.

This gathering marks two milestones: 50 years of the KISS Army and three decades since the first fan convention. Attendees can join talks with the band and their manager, Doc McGhee. Special guests Bob Ezrin, Lynn Goldsmith, and KISS Army founders Bill Starkey and Jay Evans will share stories from the past.