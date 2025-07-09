ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Shoeless Joe’s Kicks Off Drive for Shoeless Joe Jackson’s Hall of Fame Shot

"Shoeless" Joe Jackson's bat stands on display during an auction preview at Sotheby's
A Fort Myers bar wants baseball legend Joe Jackson in the National Baseball Hall of Fame by 2028. MLB head Rob Manfred's May ruling opened the door, stating bans end when players die.

"Shoeless" Joe Jackson was one of the greatest baseball players of all time, yet his career has been marked by an asterisk for more than a century," said Fritz Pohler, general manager at Shoeless Joe's Sports Cafe, per Priority Marketing.

The push starts during All-Star week on July 15. To get in, Jackson needs backing from 12 of 16 Classic Baseball Era Committee members when they vote in December 2027.

Stats back up Jackson's case. His .356 batting mark stands fourth-best ever in MLB. He played outfield for 14 years, suiting up in Philadelphia, Cleveland, and Chicago from 1908 to 1920.

In 1921, MLB banned him for taking cash to throw the 1919 World Series. He died in 1951, and now Manfred's new rule puts him back in play.

The bar plans several steps to boost the bid. They've set up an online petition. Each month, people who sign might win wings and beer for a year.

During campaign week in July, Shoeless Joe's guests can grab $5 hot dogs and $3 beers. Kids in baseball gear eat free July 15-16. On July 16, the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels mascot stops by to meet fans.

Fort Myers
