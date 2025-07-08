ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Ozzy Osbourne and Axl Rose Met for the First Time at Back To The Beginning

Back To The Beginning may have been three days ago, but the entire rock world is still buzzing from the insane show. (And rightfully so! Check out our massive recap…

Ozzy Osbourne speaks onstage during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio; Axl Rose of Guns N' Roses performs as the band headline the Pyramid Stage at Day 4 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 24, 2023 in Glastonbury, England.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame; Leon Neal/Getty Images

Back To The Beginning may have been three days ago, but the entire rock world is still buzzing from the insane show. (And rightfully so! Check out our massive recap as a reminder.) One moment that wasn't featured in the epic 10-hour livestream was Ozzy Osbourne and Axl Rose meeting for the first time ever.

Ozzy shared via X (formerly Twitter) a photo of him shaking hands with Axl. He captioned the photo, "My first time meeting Axl Rose, at my age you don’t get to meet many legends, seriously an utter gentleman."

The day after Back To The Beginning, Axl shared an incredibly touching statement about the event on social media. He wrote, "Wow!! What an EVENT!! Extremely overwhelming!! Really great crowd!! Was very emotional for everyone!! MET OZZY!! (Craxy we'd never met b4!!) He was really great!! Was great to meet Sabbath!!"

He continued, "Was hard as I imagine for anyone to watch his struggles while at the same time everyone was rooting for him n' massively respecting the challenges he took head on n' HE DID IT!!!!"

Axl concluded, "Was great to meet Ozzy's family n' see friends n' peeps in all the bands n' the business. A HUGE THANK YOU again to Ozzy, Sharon, Black Sabbath n' all the fans for having us!! BIRMINGHAM!!!!!"



Axl RoseOzzy Osbourne
Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
