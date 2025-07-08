David Lee Roth Announces Summer Tour After Being Seen in Los Angeles

David Lee Roth plans to storm back onto stages across the U.S. when his tour kicks off July 22 in Paso Robles, California.

Other notable stops on the tour include Tampa, Atlantic City, Kansas City, and San Diego. The final performance will be in Napa on September 14. This marks his big comeback since walking away from the spotlight in 2021.

"I am throwing in the shoes. I'm retiring," Roth said per the Las Vegas Review-Journal back in 2001. "This is the first, and only, official announcement. You've got the news. Share it with the world."

M3 Rock Festival in Columbia, Maryland, which took place on May 3, was his first solo show in five years. His voice soared through classic hits from his Van Halen era — the band he started in 1974.

The band's story started at Pasadena City College. That's where he met Eddie and Alex Van Halen. Their first album shot up to number 19 on Billboard's charts in 1978.

He left the band in 1985, and his solo work "Eat 'Em And Smile" hit stores in 1986. Twenty-one years later, he rejoined Van Halen. Their reunion tour brought in $93 million. The band gave the world unforgettable songs like "Jump," "Panama," and "Hot For Teacher."

When Eddie Van Halen died in 2020, Roth's words on social media were simple but strong: "What a Long Great Trip It's Been."

At his Maryland show, he cracked wise about quitting the stage. "We've reached the end of my first retirement," he told fans, as reported by Ultimate Classic Rock. "How many retirements did Rocky have, nine?"