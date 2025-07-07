Naples Hooters Celebrates “Christmas in July” to Help Local Kids in Need

Naples Hooters is getting into the holiday spirit a little early this year—and it’s all for a great cause. Throughout the entire month of July, the restaurant will be decked out for Christmas as they collect school supplies and backpacks for homeless and at-risk students in Collier County.

Guests are invited to donate school supplies or sponsor a full backpack for just $25. All donations benefit the Christmas in July Foundation of Collier County, which helps students in the Collier County Public Schools system who are either homeless or at risk of becoming homeless. Their goal is to make sure every child starts school feeling confident and prepared.

This year’s effort is sponsored by Kitchens by Clay, owned by longtime Hooters customer Clay Cox.

“Our team is proud to support children in our community who need a little extra help getting ready for the new school year,” said Naples Hooters General Manager Steve Caruso. “We’re honored to work with the Christmas in July Foundation again and are grateful to our generous customers for always stepping up to help.”